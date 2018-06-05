Inside Mayawati’s lavish 5-acre government bungalow – 10 bedrooms, statues of Kansi Ram, herself

Lucknow: BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati vacates her official residence on the directives of the Supreme Court, in Lucknow on Saturday, Jun 02 ,2018 which has been converted into a memorial after party founder Kanshi Ram. (PTI Photo)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday vacated the 13-A Mall Avenue bungalow in Lucknow’s high-security zone which had been her home since she demitted the office of the Chief Minister in 2012. The lavish bungalow was renovated and expanded during her stint as the CM of the state between 2007 and 2012. According to reports, she had spent around Rs 85 crore to attach seven bungalows to make them one.

The bungalow, plush with 10 bedrooms and spread in an area of five acres of land, is made of Rajasthan sandstone and pink marble. The government accommodation has all lavish facilities like a five-star hotel. The bungalow also houses a modular kitchen with two chimneys, a dining space that can accommodate at least 15 persons at one time and an office where Mayawati used to hold meetings with party officials.

In the open area of the bungalow, there are two statues – one of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and second one of herself.

The bungalow, according to her, was notified as a memorial in the name of Kanshi Ram by her government. Before vacating the government accommodation, she took the media personnel on a tour of her bungalow and showed a small portion where she said had been staying as a caretaker. She informed that the property was converted into a memorial through a Cabinet decision in 2011.

Mayawati said that she was vacating only the portion of the memorial where had been living, adding that it is now the state government’s responsibility to maintain and secure the memorial.

Mayawati moving out of the bungalow came after a SUpreme Court order nullified the UP government’s UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981 that was amended by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in 2016 to allow the former CMs to live in government bungalows for the lifetime.

All the six former CMs of the state whom notices were issued to vacate the government accommodation have moved out of the government accommodation. The six former CMs include – Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and ND Tiwari.