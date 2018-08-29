INS voices concerns over arrest of journalist

The journalist, Durg Singh Rajpurohit, has alleged that his arrest took place at the instance of influential politicians who were miffed with his reportage.

The Indian Newspaper Society has expressed concerns over reports of arrest of a journalist from Rajasthan’s Barmer district by the Bihar police earlier this month, purportedly on trumped up charges.

While Rajpurohit has been released on bail, the arrest has raised serious questions about the freedom of the press, the INS said in a press release.

The INS demanded that the chief ministers of Bihar and Rajasthan should initiate urgent steps to investigate the matter and take action against those found guilty.