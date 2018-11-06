INS Arihant submarine completes triad, PM Modi says fitting reply to nuclear blackmail

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 12:42 AM

‘Committed to doctrine of minimum deterrence, no first use’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the crew of INS Arihant on Monday. (PMO/ Twitter)

India announced Monday the completion of its survivable nuclear triad by adding maritime strike capability to land and air-based delivery platforms for nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while declaring that India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine had completed its maiden “deterrence” patrol, said INS Arihant was an “open warning” (khuli chetavni) to “enemies of India and peace” and a “fitting response to nuclear blackmail”.

Receiving the crew of INS Arihant, the Prime Minister said: “I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history.”

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

India has become the sixth country — after US, Russia, UK, France and China — to have a fully operational nuclear triad.

“In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail,” Modi said.

He was referring to the ‘second-strike’ capability provided by an SSBN (Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear) which is not only nuclear-powered but armed with nuclear missiles as well. It means that India can hide its ballistic missiles at sea for a long period of time and hit back at the enemy from sea, if its land and air-based delivery systems have been neutralised by the enemy in a nuclear strike.

Modi underlined that “as a responsible nation, India has put in place a robust nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its Nuclear Command Authority. It remains committed to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security in its meeting chaired by the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on January 4, 2003.”

During a deterrence patrol, a nuclear submarine carries nuclear missiles on board, where the command and control protocols for its operations are fully tested by the crew. As the term signifies, a deterrence patrol is meant to deter an adversary from launching a first nuclear-strike since the SSBN can launch a retaliatory strike within minutes.

INS Arihant, a strategic asset, was developed for over two decades under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) programme, which comes directly under the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister.

INS Arihant is India’s first indigenously-designed, developed and manufactured nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, and three more such submarines are reportedly under various stages of construction.

Designed in the 1990s, the INS Arihant development project was officially acknowledged in 1998 and the submarine was launched in 2009. The nuclear reactor of the submarine went critical in 2013 and it was commissioned three years later.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. INS Arihant submarine completes triad, PM Modi says fitting reply to nuclear blackmail
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition