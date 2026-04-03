Today India gets its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) with the commissioning of INS Aridhaman in Visakhapatnam, alongside the stealth frigate INS Taragiri. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described the submarine’s name as “not a word, it’s power — ‘Aridhaman.'”



The 7,000-tonne INS Aridhaman, built under the Rs 90,000 crore Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) programme, represents a leap in indigenous defence technology, with about 70% local content, advancing India’s self-reliance goals.

India now has a nuclear submarine rotation for the first time

The Indian Navy and Strategic Forces Command now welcome their third SSBN, enabling continuous at-sea deterrence (CASD) for the first time. With three operational SSBNs, INS Arihant, INS Arighaat and now INS Aridhaman, India can maintain a rotation that is considered the global gold standard for credible nuclear deterrence: one submarine on patrol, one preparing for deployment, and one undergoing maintenance.

This completes a key phase in building India’s nuclear triad, land, air, and sea-based capabilities, ensuring credible second-strike options against threats.

Arihant-class evolution

INS Aridhaman builds on its predecessors. INS Arihant (2016) was India’s first indigenous SSBN, foundational for second-strike capability. INS Arighaat, commissioned in August 2024, was the second in the class, featuring improved stealth and systems. INS Aridhaman is the third and most advanced, with a larger hull and significantly superior missile capacity — its eight vertical launch tubes double the four carried by both Arihant and Arighaat.

These submarines operate silently underwater for weeks or months, powered by nuclear reactors, evading detection while armed with nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Key capabilities

At 7,000-tonne displacement, INS Aridhaman is roughly 1,000 tonnes heavier than its predecessors. It features advanced stealth technology, including anechoic tiles and indigenous sonar systems such as USHUS and Panchendriya, designed to evade acoustic detection.

भारत के अजेय साहस का प्रतिबिंब है, ‘अरिदमन’ India is set to welcome its 3rd nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridhaman. pic.twitter.com/G7LYOIYQRx — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 3, 2026

Its eight vertical launch tubes can carry up to 24 K-15 Sagarika short-range missiles (~750 km range) or eight K-4 intermediate-range missiles (~3,500 km range), all nuclear-capable. Powered by an upgraded 83 MW pressurised water reactor developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the submarine is capable of months-long submerged operations without surfacing. Cutting-edge communication, navigation, sensor, and weapon-control systems enable precision strikes.

What is its strategic impact on India’s security?

INS Aridhaman fortifies India’s nuclear triad, ensuring survivable sea-based retaliation even after a first strike. It addresses regional security concerns, particularly China‘s expanding naval fleet, while projecting power in the Indian Ocean.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined the critical role of maritime power in India’s national development and security, especially as the country advances towards the 2047 vision of a developed India. His remarks on Friday, delivered during the commissioning of advanced naval platforms such as INS Taragiri, connect India’s growing blue‑economy and trade ambitions with the need for a strong, modern Navy.

Navy as a necessity for a developed India: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh stressed that a nation with a coastline of over 11,000 kilometres, surrounded by the sea on three sides, cannot separate its development from the oceans. He pointed out that nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade moves through maritime routes and that energy security is deeply tied to sea‑based transport and undersea infrastructure. He said, a strong and capable Indian Navy is not just an option but a necessity, integral to India’s economic and strategic well‑being.

Presence in the Indian ocean region

The Defence Minister highlighted that the Indian Navy maintains a continuous presence in key maritime zones, including the Persian Gulf and the Malacca Strait, patrolling the Indian Ocean region day in and day out. He noted that whenever a crisis arises- whether it is an evacuation of citizens, humanitarian assistance, or disaster relief- Indian naval ships are among the first responders. For Singh, the Navy is a living symbol of India’s values and its commitment to global maritime security and the commissioning of new warships like INS Taragiri will further strengthen this power, ethos, and operational reach.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2039971710502600731

Securing sea lanes and digital infrastructure

Rajnath Singh added that India must think beyond merely securing its own shores and must also protect critical sea lanes of communication, strategic choke points, and digital infrastructure linked to national interests—such as undersea cables and offshore assets. He expressed satisfaction that the Indian Navy is pro‑actively engaged in these tasks, including surveillance, escort operations, and coordinated efforts with regional and international partners to safeguard energy‑supply routes and trade corridors. This proactive posture, he said, is essential for India’s security and for its role as a net security provider in the Indo‑Pacific.