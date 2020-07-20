‘Innocent face’: Ashok Gehlot says Sachin Pilot conspiring with BJP for 6 months to topple his government

Ashok Gehlot slams Sachin Pilot for conspiring to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday sharpened his attack on sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, saying he had been conspiring for the last six months with the help of the BJP to pull down the Congress government. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Gehlot said no one used to believe when he said that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple the Congress government in the state.

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I am not here to sell vegetables, I am CM,” Ashok Gehlot said.

Speaking on money being offered to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga, Ashok Gehlot said it never happened in the history where a party chief was trying to topple his own government. “This will be suicidal for BJP for next election also,” the Chief Minister said.

Blaming the BJP, he said that the party is playing the game everyone knows. “When Congress MLAs refused to budge then it was said that a third front will be formed,” he said. “This is a big conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. When I received the information, raids were conducted for specific people,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot further alleged that some corporates have also been lending Pilot a helping hand. To a question about the floor test being conducted in the Assembly, he replied, “All will know what will happen next.”

The Congress returned to power in December 2018 and Ashok Gehlot was made the CM for a third term by the party leadership. Sachin Pilot was the PCC chief at that time and had staked claim to the top job, a demand that the party leadership refused to accept. The Congress government plunged into crisis last week after Pilot’s open revolt against Gehlot. He was sacked as deputy CM ad PCC chief on Tuesday.