Ink attack on Union minister Ashwini Choubey in Patna, attacker still at large

Union Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey was on Tuesday attacked with ink when he was visiting a ward of dengue patients at a city hospital in Patna. The attacker who threw the ink at the minister is still at large and the police continues to be on the lookout for him.

The incident happened when the Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare was coming out of the ward where patients suffering from dengue are admitted. A man dressed in blue-T-shirt, who the security personnel mistook to be a supporter of the minister wanting to meet him, escaped from the spot after throwing ink at Chaubey.

While the security personnel ran after him, the accused managed to escape from the spot. The police is yet to nab and identify the person.

Speaking about the incident, the minister said that such people have a criminal mindset and do such things to enter politics. Pointing out that such people must be condemned, the minister observed that the ink was not thrown at him but on the country’s democracy.

The attack on the minister comes close on the heels of the flood that ravaged Patna and several parts of Bihar after heavy rains. While the floodwaters have receded, the threat of infections and epidemic looms large. It is in this context that the minister had gone to visit dengue patients at the hospital and take stock of the situation.

#NewsAlert – Unidentified miscreant spills ink on Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. @prabhakarjourno with details. pic.twitter.com/RqkcJokMjd — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 15, 2019

The Bihar government of Nitish Kumar’s JDU and the BJP has drawn severe flak from residents and the Opposition over its shoddy handling of the flood situation in Bihar. While the Chief Minister has faced flak for his insensitive approach, the floods exposed the administrative apathy that the capital continues to reel under despite tall claims by his government. Informing of the action taken in the aftermath of the floods, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar informed that several officials have been issued show-cause notices and some have been placed under suspension.

“Show-cause notice served to 11 engineers, action will be taken against them within 7 days. One Executive Engineer has been transferred. Project manager of L&T which is working here on Namami Gange project has also been served a show-cause notice. Show-cause notice served to 2 executive officers of Patna Municipal Corporation. City Manager and Chief Sanitary Inspector of Kankarbagh, & all sanitary inspectors in Bankipore have also been also served show-cause notice,” the state Chief Secretary told ANI.