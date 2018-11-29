Injured after ‘encounter’ in Kanpur, top criminal escapes from hospital from UP police custody

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 4:51 PM

Arif aka Mattu is wanted in more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and loot.

Mattu was rushed to Kashiram hospital for treatment under the police protection. (Representational photo: PTI)

Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major security lapse by the state police when one of the top 15 criminals of the district escaped from the hospital’s washroom, even as the constables were standing outside waiting for him. Arif aka Mattu is wanted in more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and loot.

Mattu was admitted to a city hospital after he was injured in a firing exchange with the police. According to the police, he slipped out of a broken window of a bathroom while cops stood waiting outside for him.

The chief medical superintendent of the hospital said that Mattu was brought in at around 3 am and had a bullet injury in his right leg. He was able to walk with the help of support when police brought him for treatment.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Wednesday formed a team to catch him. According to an Indian Express report, at around 2.30 am police found Mattu near a temple with one of his associates. When police spotted the history-sheeter, he allegedly opened fire and in retaliation, suffered bullet injury. Police caught him while his associate managed to escape the scene.

Mattu was rushed to Kashiram hospital for treatment under the police protection. However, at around 7 am police was informed about his escape, when he went inside a washroom, but never came back out. He escaped from a broken window, which did not have iron grills.

Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range Alok Singh said the incident was a clear case of negligence and said that an investigation will be conducted. Meanwhile, the police department has suspended a Sub-Inspector and two constables for negligence. An FIR was registered against them under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In February, a murder convict escaped from custody outside Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi which he was visiting at the recommendations of the jail doctors. He was accompanied by two assistant sub-inspectors and a head constable. In October, Haryana gangster, Vikas Dalal, managed to give a miss to the police and ran away when he was taken to a Hospital in Faridabad for a dental check-up.

