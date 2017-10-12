Injeti Srinivas to be corporate affairs secretary

Injeti Srinivas. (Photo: IE)

Injeti Srinivas has been appointed as secretary at the corporate affairs ministry, according to an official order. A 1983 batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre, he replaces Tapan Ray who superannuated on September 30. Srinivas would be taking charge at a time when the ministry has stepped up the crackdown on shell companies as part of larger efforts to curb illicit fund flows. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivas as corporate affairs secretary. He is currently secretary at the Department of Sports as well as Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act, has been taking stringent action against firms that have not been carrying business activities for long, apart from disqualifying directors associated with such entities. Besides, implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) comes under the ministry. Srinivas is a graduate in Economics and has a Masters in Business Administration. Among other roles, he has served as development advisor of UNDP and as chairman of Odisha State Financial Corporation.