Infosys Foundation rushes relief material to flood-hit Kerala, Kodagu

The global software major’s philanthropic arm, Infosys Foundation, has rushed relief material to Karnataka’s flood-hit Kodagu district and Kerala, said its Chairperson Sudha Murthy on Thursday. “We have sent four truckloads of survival kits including 40 items like clothes, rice, drinking water, and medicines to Kerala’s Wayanad and Ernakulam districts and regions near Thiruvananthapuram,” she told IANS here.

The survival kits sent to Kerala are worth over Rs 1 crore. To help families returning to their homes devastated by floods in Kodagu district, about 270 km from here, the Foundation has sent 25,000 water bottles, steel utensils, mats, buckets and mugs for 250 families — together worth over Rs 25 lakh, the 68-year-old Sudha Murthy said.

“We will also be dispatching notebooks and stationary to children in Kerala,” added Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. Several netizens have shared videos on social media of her personally supervising the packing of relief material.

During times of calamity, sending across relief material can help more than writing cheques, according to the philanthropist. “It takes a lot of time and effort to put together the essential items that can help the affected get back to their homes,” she added. Torrential rains, which began on May 29, have wreaked havoc in Kerala and Karnataka’s Kodagu district, causing floods and landslides, forcing thousands to leave their homes and reside in temporary shelters.