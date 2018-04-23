Informal Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit will enhance chemistry between them, says Chinese envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

China’s Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui today hoped that an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping later this week in the Chinese city of Wuhan will enhance “good chemistry” between the two leaders and strengthen bilateral ties. After a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced in Beijing that Modi and Xi will hold an informal summit in Wuhan city from April 27 to 28.

“The summit will highlight the personal friendship and enhance the good chemistry between the two leaders. I believe with the guidance of our two leaders and through joint efforts of the Chinese and Indian people including you and me, China-India relations will turn a new page,”? Luo said in a video message while making a debut on Twitter.

Luo said Wuhan is his home town and that it will be an honour for him to witness the “historic” event in the city. In a separate tweet, he said, “Smt. @SushmaSwaraj’s visit to China is part of the warm-up efforts for the informal summit between Chinese and Indian leaders.”