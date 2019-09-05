Inform students about Article 370 and why it was abolished: Yogi Adityanath tells teachers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the teachers must inform students about Article 370 and why it was opposed by BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also said that the educational institutes should also hold debates on the triple talaq which was criminalised last month.

Adityanath said that the educational institutes do not only have the responsibility of merely distributing certificates but also of doing social service. “They should inform students about Article 370 and why it was opposed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Debates on triple talaq need to be held in educational institutes,” the chief minister said while addressing teachers during a felicitation function on Teachers’ Day.

Last month, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took a historic decision to abrogate special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 — which allowed the state to have a separate flag and separate constitution. Jan Sangh (which later became BJP) founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was against the special status of J&K and saw it as the biggest hurdle in the integration of the state into the Indian union.

Mookerjee also coined the phrase that there can’t be two constitutions, two flags and two prime ministers in one country (“Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan Aur Do Nishan Nahi Chalenge”).

The BJP aggressively pushed for the banning of triple talaq and its criminalisation. After the Supreme Court termed it illegal, the government came out with a draft to criminalise the act of triple talaq. Despite opposition from certain political parties, the government managed to get it passed in Parliament last month. Article 370 and Triple Talaq were among the key promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party.