Infighting intensifies, crisis deepens for Amarinder Singh ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

The Congress had constituted a three-member committee to resolve the differences among party leaders.

Amid a growing rebellion and alleged factionalism, the infighting within Punjab Congress continues to intensify with every passing day. While Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Capt Amarinder Singh, Congress MLA Pargat Singh had also voiced concern saying that the party might suffer if the next year’s polls are fought under the leadership of Captain Singh, a veteran party leader considered close to the Gandhi family. The Congress had constituted a three-member committee to resolve the differences among party leaders. The members of the committee are Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Agarwal and AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat. The committee today held its first meeting with Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar, who is known for his proximity to Capt Amarinder Singh as well as Rahul Gandhi.

Other Punjab leaders who met the panel include ministers Brahm Mohindra, Rana Sodhi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni, Manpreet Badal, Tript Bajwa, Sunder Sham Arora, Charanjit Channi, and Aruna Chowdhry. The crisis is mainly due to Navjot Singh Sidhu who was expelled from the state Cabinet in 2019.

According to reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu wants a respectable return to the Cabinet. While he has openly sought the post of state Congress president, currently held by Jakhar, he could be reinstated as deputy CM. If reports are to be believed, the party may go for more than one deputy CM posts to placate the leaders and resolve differences.

Meanwhile, Sidhu had said on May 22 that he had never asked anyone for any post. “Prove one meeting that I have had with another Party’s leader ?! I have never asked anyone for any post till date. All I seek is Punjab’s prosperity !! Was invited & offered Cabinet berths many times but I did not accept

Now, Our Esteemed High Command has intervened, Will wait,” he said in a tweet amid the feud with CM Amarinder Singh.

The committee had earlier assembled in Delhi on Saturday and had decided to call all ministers, current and former state Congress presidents, MPs, MLAs and other senior party leaders.

Reports claim that some party leaders have accused Captain Singh of harassment. Another concern is the government’s inability to prosecute the culprits in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing during the peaceful protest. Notably, the Congress had promised to punish the culprits in its election manifesto.