Infighting in CBI: Second-in-command Rakesh Asthana booked – 5 things you must know

CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana (PTI)

The fight between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is already out in the open. But for the first time, the CBI has named its Special Director Rakesh Asthana in an FIR. The Indian Express on Sunday reported that an FIR was filed against Asthana earlier this week.

He has been booked for demanding and taking a bribe from a businessman who was facing probe in the Moin Qureshi case by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Special Director.

Here are the key details of the case:

1. Asthana’s name popped up after the arrest of Dubai-based middleman Manoj Prasad on a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish who was being investigated by the SIT headed by the Special Director in the Moin Qureshi case.

2. Sana Satish in a statement before the Magistrate earlier this month named Rakesh Asthana, Manoj Prasad and Prasad’s relative Somesh Srivastava. Satish admitted that he had paid Rs 3 crore to stay away from the CBI probe. He also claimed that CBI officers harassed him to pay more.

3. The report further said that Rs 25 lakh were allegedly paid again to a conduit to get relief from appearing before the SIT for questioning. This was done on the instructions of Manoj Prasad.

4. Apart from Asthana, the CBI FIR also named R&AW Special Director Samant Kumar Goel. The report citing a source said that Goel was well known to Manoj and Somesh. He had been in regular touch with the duo.

5. The IE report said that the CBI placed telephone intercepts, WhatsApp messages, money trail and a statement before the magistrate under Section 164.