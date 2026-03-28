In a major boost to India’s hydropower operations, Jammu and Kashmir government recently made a statement in the legislative assembly suggesting that India’s decision to put the Indus water treaty with Pakistan in abeyance has sped up the construction of the country’s hydropower operations.

With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty accelerating construction of renewable energy projects in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory is reported to likely see a minimum 46% increase in installed hydropower capacity by the end of the current year.

According to official figures provided by the J&K government in response to a question raised in the Legislative Assembly, the UT’s is on the verge of a major power breakthrough as the total installed hydropower capacity is currently 3,540.15 MW and is expected to rise to 5,164.15 MW by December 2026.

The UT of J&K is expected to reach the ballpark figure of 5,164.15 MW by commissioning two separate hydel power projects which will include a 1,000 MW plant in Pakaldul and 624 MW facility in Kiru.

Official data shows 78% of work on both projects is complete. Work on the 12 MW Karnah hydel project is also expected to be completed by the end of June.

The government highlighted that J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of 18,000 MW, of which 15,000 MW has already been identified. Currently, only about 24% of this identified potential has been harnessed, leaving massive room for growth.

The capacity estimates include 13 projects with an aggregate capacity of 1,197.4 MW, six central sector projects with a capacity of 2,250 MW, and 12 private sector projects totalling 92.75 MW.

With the Indus Water Treaty now in abeyance, construction of ongoing projects has accelerated, the government said.

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Hydropower capacity to be tripled by 2035? Storage projects in focus

Elaborating on their plan to boost the UT’s renewable infrastructure, J&K government said that they have charted a plan to triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035.

“Additionally, efforts are underway to identify potential storage projects to maximize the remaining hydropower potential. The UT is on a fast track to triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035,” the government response said, adding that a comprehensive roadmap for the next decade has been drawn up and is under implementation.

J&K Hydropower: Capacity Surge Indus Water Treaty suspension accelerates renewable energy development Capacity Increase by December 2026 46% J&K hydropower to jump from 3,540.15 MW to 5,164.15 MW – adding 1,624 MW in renewable capacity Capacity Growth Trajectory Current Installed Capacity 3,540 MW As of now December 2026 Target 5,164 MW 46% increase 2035 Vision Triple 3x current capacity Mega Projects Driving Growth Pakaldul Hydel Project 1,000 MW 78% work complete – major capacity addition Kiru Hydel Project 624 MW 78% work complete – commissioning by Dec 2026 Combined Addition 1,624 MW From two mega projects Karnah Project 12 MW Completion by June 2026 Construction Progress 78% Work complete on both mega projects – accelerated by treaty suspension Massive Untapped Potential J&K Hydropower Potential Analysis 18,000 MW Total Estimated Potential Full hydropower capacity 15,000 MW Identified Potential Projects mapped 24% Currently Harnessed 76% room for growth Project Portfolio Breakdown 31 Projects Across Three Sectors 13 UT Projects 1,197.4 MW capacity 6 Central Sector 2,250 MW capacity 12 Private Sector 92.75 MW capacity Express InfoGenIE

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Why is the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance?

The acceleration of these projects comes in the backdrop of a major shift in India-Pakistan relations. India officially placed the 1960 Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in April 2025, following a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam.

Since then, New Delhi has maintained a firm stance at international forums like the United Nations, stating that the treaty will remain on hold until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This recent suspension of the historic agreement has allowed India to bypass previous administrative hurdles and Pakistan’s frequent objections to project designs on the western rivers like Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, which had historically delayed construction for decades.