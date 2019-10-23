Indus Water Treaty meeting: Indian attempt to divert river water would be considered provocation, says Pakistan minister

At the meeting, the recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert river water flowing to Pakistan were also discussed, an official statement said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said any attempt by the Indian government to divert the flow of Jhelum, Chenab and Indus rivers would be considered as “provocation” by Pakistan. Qureshi chaired a high-level Indus Water Treaty (IWT) meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert river water flowing to Pakistan were also discussed, an official statement said. Qureshi said Pakistan would be within its right to “give a befitting response if any attempt is made to divert the water flow.”