Indus Water Treaty: India to use its three rivers completely just like Pakistan utilising, says Gen VK Singh

Speaking on India’s decision to stop sharing the water of three rivers Ravi, Beas and Satluj with Pakistan, Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh on Friday said that India will use its water just like Pakistan is doing.

According to news agency ANI, Singh said “Under Indus water Treaty, rivers were divided between the two nations. In which Ravi, Beas and Satluj’s water was given to India, so we just want to use our water. Just like Pakistan uses the water of Sindh (Indus) and Chenab rivers completely similarly we want to use water of our rivers completely.”

On Pakistan’s implementation of the ban on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the minister said, “We are sure the way pressure is building up internationally, it will affect Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, reiterating his warning to choke Pakistan’s water supply, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the neighbouring country won’t get “even a single drop of water” from India if it continues to export terror.

The senior BJP leader was addressing a meeting of party workers of Jabalpur region here.

“(Pakistan PM) Imran Khan and others in that country are saying: how can India stop water to them? Remember, if you continue to support and export terrorism to India, Pakistan won’t get even a drop of water. Remember this,” PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.

He said India was planning to build projects on three rivers flowing into Pakistan to use its share of water. “Our government will stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan,” he said.

The minister’s remarks came amid anger in India over the Pulwama terror attack, for which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility.

The Union Cabinet in December had approved the Shahpur Kandi dam project on the Ravi river in Punjab, a move that was intended to help India arrest its share of water flowing into Pakistan and a central assistance of Rs 485.38 crore for irrigation component over five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 was also announced.