Indrani Mukerjea visited beauty parlour on the day of Sheena Bora’s murder, reveals witness

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea visited a beauty parlour hours before she and her accomplices allegedly killed her daughter Sheena Bora, the trial court was told today. Angele Chung, owner of a beauty parlour in Worli, deposed before the special CBI judge J C Jagdale here. Indrani had been visiting her parlour for 10-12 years, Chung said adding, that on pril 24, 2012 — the day Sheena was allegedly murdered — Indrani called her salon and booked an appointment for 10.30 AM. Indrani spent about one and a half hours at the beauty parlour that day, she said.

During the cross examination by Indrani’s lawyers, Chung listed the services Indrani availed on that day. She got her hair coloured, had “threading”, and a “nail paint application”, Chung said. A smiling judge Jagdale stopped her at this point, saying there was no need to go into these details. The defence lawyers, however, insisted that the court take on record whatever Chung had said, stating that there was a reason why she was asked this question. A garage owner in Worli, Sidique Riyaz too recorded his testimony before the court today.

According to RIyaz, on April 25, 2012, Shyamvar Rai (Indrani’s driver) brought a car to his garage for “polishing and interior (cleaning)” following a reference given by one Raja. He noted down the car model and names of the driver (Rai) and the vehicle owner Peter Mukerjea– husband of Indrani and former media baron– in his register, Riyaz said adding, that he met Rai for the first time. He had paid commission to Raja on multiple occasions whenever he referred any customer to the garage, Riyaz told the court. However, defence lawyers argued that there was no mention of commission paid to any Raja other than one entry of April 25, 2012 in Riyaz’s register.

The way Peter Mukerjea’s name appears in the register, it was clear that it was inserted later at the behest of the CBI, defence lawyers said. Sheena (24), Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed inside a car on April 24, 2012 and the body was disposed of in a jungle in Raigad district. The crime came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans. Police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena. When the CBI took over the case, Indrani’s husband Mukerjea was arrested for being party to the conspiracy. Rai was later made an approver in the case. According to the CBI, the killing was the fall-out of a financial dispute.