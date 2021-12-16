Indrani Mukerjea claims daughter Sheena Bora ‘alive’, asks CBI to look for her in Kashmir

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

In a major twist to the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, accused Indrani Mukerjea has told the CBI that her daughter is “alive” and the agency should look for her in Kashmir, India Today reported.

Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter in 2012, has written to the CBI Director in which she said she recently came a woman in prison who said she met Bora in Kashmir. Mukerjea also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015. Her bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month following which she is likely to approach the Supreme Court.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Bora was born out of Mukerjea’s previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

The incident came to light in 2015 when

Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in another case and had allegedly witnessed a murder. Rai told the Mumbai Police that Indrani Mukerjea had strangulated Sheena Bora, who she used to refer to as her sibling, in 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Further investigation revealed that Sheena was Indrani’s first-born daughter and had allegedly been blackmailing her mother to get her a house in Mumbai.