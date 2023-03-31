Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Death toll mounts to 35, search underway for one missing person

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse incident rose to 35 on Friday, reported news agency PTI. A search operation is underway to trace a missing person.

The incident took place at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, when a slab constructed on top of an ancient ‘bawdi’ or stepwell collapsed during a ritual on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, plunging several devotees into a water reservoir below. The temple, located at the Patel Nagar locality, was constructed after covering the square-shaped stepwell of around 20 ft x 20 ft size about four decades ago.

Indore District Magistrate Dr Ilayaraja T said that a total of 35 bodies have been recovered from the well, and the search operation was carried out with the help of Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the mishap.

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,” he wrote in a tweet.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Earlier, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma said that 16 people injured in the mishap have been admitted to a hospital, while two others were sent home after first aid.