BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya arrested for assaulting local official, act caught on camera

A video of the incident shows Akash Vijayvargiya beating the Indore municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargia was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught on camera assaulting a municipal corporation officer during an anti-encroachment drive in Indore. The incident took place in the Ganji area of the city. A video of the incident shows Akash beating the officer with a cricket bat. Akash is the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to eye-witnesses, the locals were protesting the demolition drive being carried out by the municipal team. Akash Vijayvargiya arrived at the spot with his supporters and created a ruckus, asking officials to call off the demolition. They then started beating up the officials and also removed the keys of the JCB machine that had been brought to the spot to raze the illegal wobbly houses.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

On being asked about the incident, Akash Vijayvargiya told news agency PTI that “the house was not in that bad a condition. Some officials of the municipal corporation are razing even those houses which are in good condition by declaring them dilapidated. This is a conspiracy between owners of the houses and officials. They want to raze the houses so that leaders of the ruling Congress can take possession of the land. We are opposing this.”

“Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should’ve been with them. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers & chased them away, we have come to the station to register FIR against the officers,” he added.

After the altercation, Akash and his supporters went to the MG Road police station, where they were joined by local BJP leaders. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out a demonstration against the BJP MLA stopping their work.

#WATCH BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya) being taken to court, after he was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation employee in #Indore. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RxWsHGDPrN — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Congress’ Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Neelabh Shukla issued a statement saying that this incident had exposed the real face of BJP. “In a way, the incident has exposed the fissures within the BJP, as the IMC is represented by a BJP mayor,” Shukla was quoted as saying by PTI.