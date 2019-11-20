Indore: MBBS student found dead, whistleblower claims Vyapam link

File photo for representation only.

Indore MBBS student death: A 34-year-old MBBS student died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, a whistle-blower claimed the name of the deceased, Bhurelal Vaskel, had cropped up in the 2013 admission and recruitment or ‘Vyapam’ scam.

Vaskel’s body was found lying near a school in Azad Nagar area, officials said.

He was a student of MBBS course in the MGM Medical College, they said.

Vaskel, who hails from Khargone district of the state, was staying in a rented accommodation in Ajaybag area of the city.

Police have ruled out murder.

“Initial post-mortem report suggests Vaskel died of a cardiac arrest,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chaturvedi, the whistle-blower in the Vyapam episode, in his Facebook post claimed Vaskel was linked to the scam.

However, police did not confirm Chaturvedi’s claim.

“I do not have any information yet on whether Vaskel was involved in the Vyapam scam,” Singh said.

Another police officer also echoed Singh when asked about Chaturvedi’s claim.

The admission and recruitment scam, allegedly involving racketeers, government officials and some politicians, was unearthed in the year 2013.