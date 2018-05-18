Indore is India’s cleanest city; This is how Madhya Pradesh’s commercial hub grabs top spot in Swachh Survekshan 2018

It’s again a big achievement for Indore! One of the most developed and urban cities of Madhya Pradesh has been crowned as the cleanest city in the country. (IE image)

It’s again a big achievement for Indore! One of the most developed and urban cities of Madhya Pradesh has been crowned as the cleanest city in the country. This year the Union government’s Cleanliness Survey has hailed Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital in the Swachh Survekshan 2018. Indore was the cleanest city last year as well when the survey was conducted only for around 430 cities. But, this time around, Indore has beaten around 4,200 cities to grab this coveted spot. So, how has Indore risen to the top in terms of cleanliness is grabbing eyeballs of every other city in India.

As per Indian Express report, Indore residents have struck a chord with the city’s Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness campaign. Taking the first step, the campaign has municipal vehicles collecting garbage from households across the city. Hundreds of vehicles in the city collect the waste, which is sent to the transportation hub, and from there to the trenching ground. Waste is then collected once a day from residential areas, and twice from commercial areas. Safai workers clean the streets at night including Sarafa bazaar, Indore’s famous night food market. In fact, the Municipal Corporation has its theme song sung by singer Shaan which is called “Swachhta aadat hai, swachhta utsav hai”.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has nearly 10,000 employees and officers. The city’s Mayor Malini Gaud has held about 400 meetings of citizens and has administered the oath of cleanliness to more than four lakh people over the past year. Many a time, she has stepped out of her official vehicle to fine offenders personally.That’s not all, the municipal body crackdown is evident from the fact that in December last year, the municipal body began to slap spot fines from Rs 250 to Rs 500 on those spitting on roads, urinating in the open, or littering.

In October, IMC distributed 1,000 free dustbins to vehicle owners to encourage them to not throw waste out of windows. The bottle shaped dustbins, which are now sold, for Rs 35 each fit into car bottleholders. Moreover, 1,000 ragpickers have been employed to segregate dry waste and recycling units have been installed in gardens, marriage halls and outside hotels to make compost from organic waste. The IMC has also kept a check at overflowing garbage bins. Swachhata Samitis were set up in schools and colleges, and public toilets were built to keep the cleanliness and sanitation issues at bay.