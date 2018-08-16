Indore: Gang of 22 held for duping US senior citizens from Madhya Pradesh call centre, more arrests likely

The police got to know about the racket while working on an online betting scam.

In a shocking incident of cybercrime, a gang in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was caught for allegedly duping hundreds of senior citizens in the US for over 45 days. The police have arrested 22 persons in the case. They were held from the call centre they ran in Indore. All accused have been sent to seven-day police custody.

The police got to know about the racket while working on an online betting scam that was being carried out from a spot that was frequented by youngsters who avoided contact with others and locked themselves inside for long hours.

As per police, kingpin Vatsal Mehta rented an accommodation for Rs 60,000 in Lasudia area of Indore as a similar facility would have cost much more in Ahmedabad, police said. Many who were held held in the case are engineering graduates and are from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Speaking about the activities of the accused, SP (East) Avdhesh Goswami said that while internet calls and a software showed the numbers as local, the gang used to call US residents who were aged above 50 years old, especially women aged between 60 and 75 years. The tricksters would try to convince them that their social security numbers was getting blocked for not repaying loans.

The gang members, while pretending to be officials from the US social security department, used to tell senior US citizens that their social security cards will be blocked soon. In case a person would say no loan was pending, the callers would then allegedly share their personal details while claiming they got the information through loan providers.

Informing about the case, the police said the gang demanded an amount like $4,000 before settling for $400 or lower. At least one in 10 persons would fall in their net. They have also seized personal details like names, addresses and numbers of over 2.5 lakh US citizens.

The accused were earlier trained to speak in American accent by a woman based in Mumbai. The gangsters routed the money through cryptocurrency and then got it delivered through hawala operations. More arrests in the case would take place soon, the police added.