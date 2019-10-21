Indore: Fire engulfs top city hotel, no injuries reported so far

A massive fire has erupted at Hotel Golden in Vijay Nagar area of Indore. (Photo/ANI)

Indore fire news: A massive fire has engulfed an upscale hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Several fire fighting teams are trying to control the blaze at the Golden Hotel in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Images shared by news agency ANI, the hotel building surrounded by huge flames. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out from the building even water is being sprayed on the building from a tanker stationed right outside the main entrance of the hotel.

More details are awaited.