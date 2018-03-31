LIVE| Indore building collapse claims 10 lives; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces compensation of Rs. 2 lakh

The reason for its sudden collapse is not clear, police said. (ANI)

Indore Building collapse Live updates: A three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore late evening on Saturday. As per police, at least ten people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building, which housed a lodge-cum-eatery. The reason for the sudden collapse is still not known. Rescue operation work is on. Senior officials have reached the spot and are monitoring the situation. Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also condemned the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said that the government is looking in the matter. The incident happened almost one year after Mumbai when att least 33 people had lost their lives after a building collapsed in August 2017.

Here are live updates

8:56 am: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each, to the families of those who died, Rs 50,000 each, for those injured. The incident claimed 10 lives.

8:49 am: The death toll in last night’s hotel collapse here rose to 10, with six more persons succumbing to injuries, police said.

8:27 am: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan expressed condolence on Twitter.

इंदौर के सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। बचाव कार्य सहित पूरी स्थिति पर हमारी नजर है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी सकुशल हों और घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018

8:00 am: We have rescued 10 people from its debris, out of the whom, 8 were dead, says Nishant Warwade, Indore DM

We have rescued 10 people from its debris, out of the whom, 8 were dead, says Nishant Warwade, Indore DM pic.twitter.com/zzMBLvwluF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 1, 2018

5:01 am: At least 10 people have lost their lives in the incident. Rescue operation till on in the area.

4:15 am: The building had collapsed at around 9:15 pm last night. Few injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

3:45 am: Some people are still reportedly struck inside the debris. The death toll may rise further, say reports.

3:25 am: Death toll in the tragedy has reached ten. Rescue work continues at the spot. A number of people are still believed to be trapped inside the debris. Senior officials are at the sight.

3:05 am: Rescuers worked through the night with sledgehammers and chain saws to remove the rubble. The cause of its collapse is being investigated, an official told AP.

2:35 am: In August 2017, 33 people were killed when an apartment building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.

(ANI Photo)

2:06 am: Rescue operations still on. Many still feared trapped inside the debris.

1:08 am: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has tweeted that he was very upset with the incident and the government is looking into the matter.

12:36 am: Death toll rises to seven. Rescue operations still on.

12:20 am: At least 20 people are still believed to be trapped inside the building.

12:07 am: Superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead.

12:01 am: Soon after the building collapsed, people gathered around the spot and are helping authorities in rescue operations.

Rescue operations on in the area. (ANI)

11:41 pm: Toll rises to four. At least eight have been rescued till now, say reports.

11:29 pm: As per reports, the incident occurred at around 9:15 pm when a car reportedly collided with a pillar of the building.

11:21 pm: Police have reached the spot and cordoned off the area, says report.

11:12 pm: Senior officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

11:01 pm: At least three people dead, two are injured after a building collapsed in Indore tonight. Rescue operation is underway.

10:50 pm: A building has collapsed near Sarvate bus stand in Indore.