Indore awarded cleanest city tag for third year in a row

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 4:35 AM

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the third straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Wednesday.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2019 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the third straight year in the central government’s cleanliness survey announced on Wednesday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and Mysore in Karnataka. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2019 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony here.

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the ‘Cleanest Small City’ award, Uttarakhand’s Gauchar was adjudged the ‘Best Ganga Town’ in the central government survey. The ‘Cleanest Big City’ award has been bagged by Ahmedabad, while Raipur is the ‘Fastest Moving Big City’.

