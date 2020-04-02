Indore: Angry mob attacks, chases away health workers who visited area for COVID-19 screening – Watch Video

The Indore administration has already declared the entire Tatpatti Bakhal vicinity as an epicentre of COVID-19 following the detection of two cases.

Health workers who visited a locality for Covid-19 screening were attacked by locals in Indore, the city worst-affected by the deadly virus in Madhya Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at health workers who were in the locality to screen people and chased them away.

The incident took place on Wednesday. A video of the incident shows a group of people hurling abuses and chasing away health workers when they reached the locality to see if there were any COVID-19 suspects. The incident prompted the local administration to deploy a heavy contingent of police officials in the region. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, ANI reported.

The administration has already declared the entire vicinity as an epicentre of COVID-19 following the detection of two cases. As many as 54 families have been placed under home quarantine.

This is not the first incident wherein health workers have been targeted. Earlier on Monday, a health department team had a heated argument with locals in Ranipura area during the screening of people.

Watch video:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelt stones at health workers who were there to screen people, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered. (Note-Abusive language) (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/vkfOwYrfxK — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

In Bihar’s Madhubani, locals opened fire on a patrolling party when they visited a local mosque following a tip-off about the presence of jamaatis who came from Nizamuddin that has become a hotspot for the virus. In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur,three people have been arrested for pelting stones at a patrolling party.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to raise of issue of a doctor treating Covid-19 patient Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad being attacked. The AIIMS RDA has sought stern action against the perpetrators.