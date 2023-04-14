Indore: 12-year-old boy stripped, forced to chant religious slogans; three minors booked

The Indore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three accused, all minors, after a video reportedly showed a 12-year boy from a minority community was made to chant religious slogans after being stripped, reported The Indian Express. The minor boys are aged 13-15 years.

The 45-second video of the incident which took place on Wednesday was shared on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen crying out loud, as the three minor accused boys are seen threatening him and making him chant religious slogans, as well as slogans related to India and Pakistan, police said.

All of them, including the victim, whose parents are labourers by profession, live in the same locality.

Police said that the 12-year-old boy was taken to a different area by the three accused on the pretext that they will give him toys. He was allegedly taken to an isolated place, and the incident took place there.

Police said that he somehow escaped from the spot and narrated his ordeal to his family.

The FIR was lodged based on the minor boy’s parents complaint, and the accused have been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 294 (obscene act in public place) and 365 (kidnapping for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector in-charge of the jurisdictional police station said that the three minors were granted bail after their parents gave surety, and will later be produced in juvenile court.

Meanwhile, Indore police commissioner Makrand Deouskar warned that if someone was found sharing the video, action will be taken against the accused, reported Hindustan Times.