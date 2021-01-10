Indonesian plane crash: Deepest condolences to families of Sriwijaya flight victims, says PM Modi

Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
“Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief,” Modi said in a tweet.
