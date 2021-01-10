  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indonesian plane crash: Deepest condolences to families of Sriwijaya flight victims, says PM Modi

By: |
January 10, 2021 3:31 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Sunday over a plane crash in Indonesia and said India stands with the country in this hour of grief.

narendra modi, indonesia plane crash"Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief," Modi said in a tweet. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Sunday over a plane crash in Indonesia and said India stands with the country in this hour of grief.

Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

Related News

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief,” Modi said in a tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indonesian plane crash Deepest condolences to families of Sriwijaya flight victims says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BS Yediyurappa in Delhi, to meet Amit Shah to discuss state politics, finalise by-poll candidates
2Bhandara hospital fire: Parents blame staff for dereliction
3Living on rent in Uttar Pradesh? Yogi Adityanath govt to bring in new tenancy-related ordinance