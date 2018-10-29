Indonesia plane crash: Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja was flying Lion Air plane that crashed today



Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja was flying the Lion Air flight that crashed into Indonesian seas on Monday. The plane with 188 passengers on board was travelling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, in the Bangka Belitung Islands. Soon after taking off, the plane lost the contact from control authorities on the ground and crashed into seas.

Captain Suneja, who hails from Delhi, was associated with the airline for the last seven years. His LinkedIn profile says that he joined Lion Air in March 2011. In a statement, Lion Air said that Suneja had more than 6,000 flying hours while his co-pilot Harvino had over 5,000 hours of flying time.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Suneja received his pilot’s licence from Bel Air International in 2009 and was a trainee pilot with Emirates for three months. Suneja lived in Jakarta with his wife while his rest of the family lived in Delhi. The family will fly to Jakarta tonight, the report said.

Speaking on the accident, search and rescue agency chief Muhmmad Syaugi said that they didn’t know yet whether there are any survivors. He further said that no distress signal had been received from the aircraft’s emergency transmitter. “We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm,” he added.

According to a report in Reuters, the plane went down in waters about 30 metres deep. Lion Air Group chief executive Edward Sirait later told reporters that the aircraft had a technical problem on a flight from the resort island of Bali to Jakarta but it had been resolved according to the procedure, the report said.