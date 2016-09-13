Indo-US relations will witness continuity: official

Mark Azua, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, was addressing students at Khalsa University (KU) here on the subject of ‘US electoral process and its ramifications for Indo-US ties’. (Reuters)

There would be continuity in Indo-US relations, irrespective of who wins in the US Presidential elections, an official of US Embassy in New Delhi said here today.

Mark Azua, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, was addressing students at Khalsa University (KU) here on the subject of ‘US electoral process and its ramifications for Indo-US ties’.

Mark said that US views India as its most significant strategic partner in South Asia and change of Presidency will not impact these perceptions.

He said the Indo-US relations will continue to be marked by mutual trust and cooperation in fighting against terrorism and pollution.

Mark was earlier welcomed by KU Vice Chancellor Dr S S Chahal who said that all eyes around the world were on who wins the US elections.

“US is an economic and military super power and change of Presidency will certainly affect world politics. Both India and the US are democracies fighting the common enemies of terrorism and religious fundamentalism, so the relation of the two countries would continue to be marked by the shared perceptions and challenges,” said Chahal.

During an interactive session with students, Mark said, “Pakistan’s across the border support to terrorism against India has been a major concern of the US.”

“The emergence of China and its military-oriented aggression in South China Sea is also a matter of grave concern for India as well as US and thus both the countries foresee a future cooperation in strategic affairs,” he said.