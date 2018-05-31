Indo, UK hold talks on economic offenders, terror financing

Issues including economic offenders and terror financing were discussed during the third Home Affairs’ dialogue between India and the United Kingdom on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Issues including economic offenders and terror financing were discussed during the third Home Affairs’ dialogue between India and the United Kingdom on Wednesday. As per a release issued by the Central Government, the dialogue was held between Union home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and UK’s second permanent secretary Patsy Wilkinson on issues including cybersecurity, women safety, organised crime, and terror financing. Both sides exchanged a dialogue over the issue of Indian fugitives and economic offenders residing in the UK.

On a related note, liquor baron and now an economic offender Vijay Mallya is facing a trial in the UK Court, to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities amounting to Rs 9,000 crores and money laundering cases.

The Indian delegation also called on the UK authorities to expedite the process of extradition. Further discussions were held on incidents of recent activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. The UK delegation was also urged to maintain vigilance over such activities and take appropriate action including timely sharing of intelligence.

Further another important topic was raised related to streamlining the procedure of issuing visas to the Indian students and high-skilled professionals traveling to the UK. It was also agreed to maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.