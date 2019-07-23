Indo-Russia: Both countries look for deeper cooperation in various sectors including Space, Energy and connectivity

The two countries are also focused on concluding a joint study for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Preparations for the forthcoming annual summit as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok in September, were amongst the issues discussed when Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and external affairs minister S Jaishankar met in New Delhi.

Both were the co-chairs of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, S&T and Cultural Cooperation where the focus was on cooperation in various fields of trade and investment; transport; energy; agriculture; industry; and space. Accompanied by an 18 -member strong delegation, representing various Ministries, this was the first inter-sessional meeting since Jaishankar assumed office.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) human flight programme was also discussed and the close cooperation between the respective space agencies, between the Space Agencies of both countries was reiterated.”

The sides have set a target of $ 30 billion in bilateral trade to be achieved by 2025 and towards this, the two have decided to take a number of steps including expediting negotiations on a Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union; examining non- tariff barriers existing on both sides. The two countries are also focused on concluding a joint study for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Besides deepening agricultural exports both ways, possibilities of cooperation in the fields of shipbuilding and inland waterways and an early completion of the ongoing joint study of rail speed up-gradation on Nagpur-Secunderabad sector was discussed.

According to Prof Rajan Kumar, Jawaharlal Nehru University, “One of the key aspects of the Indo-Russian relationship is an institutionalised annual dialogue framework. Not only the two executive heads of states meet annually, but they have also set up two Inter-Governmental Commissions: one on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), and another on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC- MTC). The IRIGC-TEC, which meets annually, is co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister (DPM). ”

While outlining reasons for the importance of the meeting, Kumar said that “Besides the groundwork that is required for two important meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year, the Russian team got a fresh perspective from the new External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.”

Also, to meet the bilateral trade target of $30 billion, both sides need to enhance their cooperation in energy, connectivity, and scientific fields. And Russia needs to continue its pace of investments in India, Kumar added.

In such meetings, one witnesses a sincere attempt from both sides to diversify their relationship, and move away from a defence-centric partnership, the JNU professor pointed out.

The full meeting of the IRIGC-TEC in New Delhi will take place later this year and Jaishankar has invited the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.