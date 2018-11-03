Indo-China border trade through Lipukekh pass stands at over 6 crore this year

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 4:22 PM

Business transactions worth over Rs 6.55 crore took place between India and China this year through the border at Lipukekh pass in Uttarakhand. Total business transacted between the two countries through the border this year was 6.55 crore.

Indo-China border trade through Lipukekh pass stands at over 6 crore this year

Business transactions worth over Rs 6.55 crore took place between India and China this year through the border at Lipukekh pass in Uttarakhand. Total business transacted between the two countries through the border this year was 6.55 crore. Of which imports by Indian traders stood at 5.59 crore and exports by them stood at 96.5 lakh, trade officer P S Kutiyal told PTI on phone from Dharchula.

Border trade between the two countries through the Lipukekh pass conducted for five months from June to October at Taklakot mart in Western Tibet on the Chinese side.

A total of 244 Indians, including 70 traders and 174 helpers, went to Taklakot mart this year to do business with their Chinese counterparts, the trade officer said. Indo-China border trade, aimed at strengthening  economy of tribal border villages was resumed in the year 1992.  The traditional trade with erstwhile Tibet  had been closed after the 1962 border conflict between two countries.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

According to the  trade officer, the Indian traders exported commodities like tea, coffee, jaggery, sugar candy, tobacco products and cosmetics; and imported  raw Tibetan wool, readymade garments, shoes  and cements bags.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Indo-China border trade through Lipukekh pass stands at over 6 crore this year
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition