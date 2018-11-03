Indo-China border trade through Lipukekh pass stands at over 6 crore this year

Business transactions worth over Rs 6.55 crore took place between India and China this year through the border at Lipukekh pass in Uttarakhand. Total business transacted between the two countries through the border this year was 6.55 crore. Of which imports by Indian traders stood at 5.59 crore and exports by them stood at 96.5 lakh, trade officer P S Kutiyal told PTI on phone from Dharchula.

Border trade between the two countries through the Lipukekh pass conducted for five months from June to October at Taklakot mart in Western Tibet on the Chinese side.

A total of 244 Indians, including 70 traders and 174 helpers, went to Taklakot mart this year to do business with their Chinese counterparts, the trade officer said. Indo-China border trade, aimed at strengthening economy of tribal border villages was resumed in the year 1992. The traditional trade with erstwhile Tibet had been closed after the 1962 border conflict between two countries.

According to the trade officer, the Indian traders exported commodities like tea, coffee, jaggery, sugar candy, tobacco products and cosmetics; and imported raw Tibetan wool, readymade garments, shoes and cements bags.