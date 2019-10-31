‘Your iron resolve will guide me at every step’: Rahul Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi posted an emotional message on Twitter on death anniversary of his grandmother Indira Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Offering tributes to his grandmother Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described her as a fearless person who had the capability of taking strong decisions. In an emotional message on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said Indira Gandhi will remain a guiding light of his life.

“Today is my grandmother’s martyrdom day. Your strong resolve and fearless decisions would keep guiding me at every step. My tributes to my grandmother and former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom,” Rahul Gandhi said. The Wayanad MP is currently out of the country on a ‘meditational visit’.

My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom. #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

Congress leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan singh and others visited Indira Gandhi’s memorial Shakti Sthal today morning to offer their tributes. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also among those who participated in the remembrance ceremony.

Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only Prime Minister so far, was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. The fatal attack on Indira Gandhi was in retaliation of ‘Operation Bluestar’ that she had ordered to flush out militants from Amritsar’s Golden Temple. She served as the PM from 1966 to 1977 and from 1980 till her death.