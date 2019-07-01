IndiGo server faces technical issues at Bengaluru airport

By: |
Published: July 1, 2019 2:31:14 PM

The country's largest airline said the server has been restored and is functioning normally.

IndiGo, IndiGo server, technical issues, Bengaluru airport, IndiGo airlines,IndiGo newsIndiGo operates more than 1,300 flights daily. (Reuters)

IndiGo passengers faced a harrowing time at Bengaluru airport Monday as the airline’s server was down for more than half-an-hour in the morning. The country’s largest airline said the server has been restored and is functioning normally.

“Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement. IndiGo operates more than 1,300 flights daily.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IndiGo server faces technical issues at Bengaluru airport
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop