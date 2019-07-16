Delhi: Canadian IndiGo pilot robbed near IGI airport after 4 men offer him ride to hotel

Photo for representation only. (PTI File Photo only)

IndiGo pilot robber near IGI airport: A 60-year-old Canadian pilot working for low-cost Indian airline IndiGo was robbed by four men outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-1. The pilot was offered a lift by the men who then robbed him of over Rs 1 lakh. The incident took place on the intervening night of July 12-13, police said.

What actually happened

After finishing his duty hours, Mohammad Mehdu Ghanzanfani walked out of the terminal building to look for the cab his company had already booked for Le Meridian hotel. This was for the first time that Ghanzanfani was at Terminal-1. Unfamiliar with the place, he walked towards the Metro station near Delhi Cantonment area, a report in Indian Express quoted DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia as saying.

Though Ghanzanfani was coordinating with the cab driver over phone, he couldn’t understand the directions being given to him in Hindi. The pilot then asked a taxi driver present there for the directions. The taxi driver told him that he would drop him to his destination for Rs 100. The pilot got inside the car which was already occupied by three other persons.

After driving for a few minutes, the taxi driver locked the doors of the vehicle and started threatening Ghanzanfani. The men then took his debit card, and forced him to reveal the PIN and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from the pilot’s account. They also took away Ghanzanfani’s wallet containing Rs 12,000 cash and about Rs 20,500 in foreign currency. The men then threw him out of the vehicle at Mahipalpur flyover.

The pilot somehow managed to return to the airport and filed a complaint at IGI police station. The police have identified the taxi on the basis of the last three digits of the number plate shared by Ghanzanfani. Police said CCTV images of the area are being scanned and the accused would be nabbed soon.