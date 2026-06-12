The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Puducherry, has ordered IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation and Rs 20,000 for litigation costs to an elderly couple after finding the airline guilty of deficiency in service over a nearly six-hour flight delay that caused severe physical discomfort and mental trauma, according to a report in The Indian Express. The bench, comprising President S Mouttouvel and members AS Suvitha and G Arumugam, held in its May 15 order that the airline failed to provide adequate communication, assistance or comfort to passengers compelled to remain seated inside the aircraft for prolonged hours at Lucknow and Delhi amid uncertainty and anxiety.

Flight delay turns into distressing experience for senior citizens

The complainants, an elderly couple, had booked tickets through a travel agency for a July 2, 2023 journey from Dehradun to Chennai via Lucknow, with the flight scheduled to depart Dehradun at 4:45 pm and reach Chennai at 9:00 pm. According to the couple, their return journey became a distressing ordeal after the IndiGo flight was delayed, diverted and ultimately reached Chennai only around 3:00 am the next day.

The flight left Dehradun nearly two hours behind schedule and remained in Lucknow for more than an hour. After passengers had boarded and the aircraft doors were closed, the pilot reportedly announced that the flight could not proceed to Chennai because the crew’s permissible flying hours would expire before arrival. The aircraft was then diverted to Delhi for a crew change. The couple claimed passengers were forced to remain seated in the aircraft amid confusion, without adequate information or assistance from the airline.

They said the prolonged ordeal caused them severe physical discomfort, leg cramps, exhaustion and mental trauma, particularly given their advanced age, the report said.

IndiGo’s defence: Maintenance issues and crew time limitations

In its defence, IndiGo contended that the delay was caused by maintenance requirements and subsequent crew flying-time limitations. The airline also claimed that passengers had been offered alternatives such as taking another flight, cancelling the booking for a full refund or continuing with the delayed flight, Indian Express report added.

However, the commission found that IndiGo had failed to substantiate its claim of unavoidable operational exigencies. “Except making bald assertions in their written submissions, no material whatsoever has been placed before this Commission to establish the precise nature of the alleged maintenance defect, the urgency necessitating such maintenance, or the circumstances under which the disruption became inevitable,” the commission observed.

No evidence submitted: Commission rejects airline’s claims

The commission noted that while the airline cited maintenance issues, it produced no maintenance logs, technical reports, inspection records or other documentary evidence to support its explanation. The bench held that the conduct of IndiGo Airlines in subjecting the complainants to prolonged confinement inside the aircraft without proper communication, timely updates or meaningful assistance amounted to a deficiency in service.

The commission, however, rejected the complainant’s allegations of unfair trade practice on the ground that it had made false claims that alternative options had been offered to the passengers. “Except the oral assertion of the Complainants, no independent evidence has been produced to conclusively establish deliberate deception, false representation or unfair method adopted by the Opposite Parties so as to attract the ingredients of ‘unfair trade practice’,” the bench held.

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Commission’s ruling: Airline’s obligation extends beyond transportation

In its order, the commission emphasised that “the obligation of an airline extends beyond mere transportation from one destination to another and includes timely dissemination of information, effective coordination during contingencies, and ensuring reasonable comfort and dignity to passengers,” the report said.

The commission directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 1 lakh to the complainants as compensation for deficiency in service and for the mental agony, physical hardships and other sufferings sustained by the couple. It further ordered the airline to pay Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses within 30 days.

Commission’s key findings in the IndiGo service deficiency case

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Puducherry, delivered a comprehensive ruling against IndiGo Airlines, holding that the airline failed to provide adequate communication, assistance or comfort during the couple’s prolonged confinement inside the aircraft, thereby committing a deficiency in service. The commission noted that IndiGo produced no maintenance logs, technical reports or inspection records to substantiate its claim of unavoidable maintenance issues, relying instead on bald assertions without documentary evidence.

While the commission ordered Rs 1 lakh in compensation for the couple’s mental agony, physical hardships and service deficiency, it rejected the passengers’ allegations of unfair trade practice due to the absence of independent evidence proving deliberate deception or false representation by the airline.

The bench further directed IndiGo to pay Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses within 30 days, emphasising that “the obligation of an airline extends beyond mere transportation from one destination to another and includes timely dissemination of information, effective coordination during contingencies, and ensuring reasonable comfort and dignity to passengers.”

IndiGo is India’s largest low-cost passenger airline, operating over 2,200 daily flights across more than 140 domestic and international destinations. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, dropping from a net profit of Rs 3,068 crore in the same quarter the previous year.