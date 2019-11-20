Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke alarm

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing. (Representational Image: PTI)

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said. The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe, they said.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added. Further details are awaited.