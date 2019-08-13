IndiGo flight carrying Nitin Gadkari fails to take off from Nagpur due to glitch

Published: August 13, 2019

Gadkari was scheduled to travel to Delhi from Nagpur in IndiGo's flight 6E-636 in the morning. His office here confirmed the minister was on the flight when it returned from the runway.

A New Delhi-bound flight carrying Union minister Nitin Gadkari failed take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday due to a “technical fault”, an official said.

The Nagpur airport’s senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a “technical fault”.

