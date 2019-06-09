India’s weather forecast going to be even better. Here’s what govt plans to do next

By: |
Published: June 9, 2019 4:45:12 PM

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said plans are afoot to buy these supercomputers, with a combined total computing speed of 80 petaflops, at a cost of approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

 India weather, monsoon, kerala monsoon, monsoon in delhi, monsoon 2019, monsoon update, Weather Forecast, monsoon forcastIndia?s weather forecast going to be even better (File)

With an aim to improve weather forecasting in the country, the government will procure two more supercomputers whose combined computing powers would be eight times the existing capacity, a top ministry official said Sunday. Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said plans are afoot to buy these supercomputers, with a combined total computing speed of 80 petaflops, at a cost of approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

The MoES currently has two supercomputers — one at the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF), Noida, and the other at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune — with a combined capacity of 10 petaflops. Union Minister for Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan was also briefed about the priority procurement after he took charge of the ministry for a second time last week, the secretary said.

The new supercomputers will be set up at the two existing institutes of the MoES, Rajeevan said. He said the ministry has formed a panel of experts to assess whether to buy two supercomputers of 40 petaflops capacity each or two units of 60 petaflops and 20 petaflops each.

Read Also| PM Narendra Modi visits terror attack hit church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of Easter strikes

“We have been improving our weather forecasting. We are currently giving weather forecast with a (satellite) resolution of 12 kilometres. We plan to take it to 5 kilometres for district and block level forecast and we need high computing for that,” Rajeevan said.

These supercomputers are used to compute data related to weather forecasting and running different weather and climate models. They also play a critical role in computing data for monsoon and extreme weather event and are also used by other institutes of the MoES such as the India Meteorological Department.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India’s weather forecast going to be even better. Here’s what govt plans to do next
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition