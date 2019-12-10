India’s tryst with bigotry’: Priyanka Gandhi sees threat to democracy after Lok Sabha clears Citizenship Bill

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of systematically destroying the Constitution and undoing the fundamental premise on which the country was built. (Reuters)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the central government after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. She accused the government of systematically destroying the Constitution and undoing the fundamental premise on which the country was built.

“Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality and the right to freedom of religion,” she said.

“Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to ALL of us. We will fight against this government’s agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might,” the Congress leader added.

Her statement comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill, paving the way for grant of citizenship for people coming from six minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Bill is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

A section of society and opposition parties have called it discriminatory as it does not include Muslims. The Congress opposed the Bill in Lok Sabha and indicated that it will take the fight to court if it is cleared by Rajya Sabha. Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram today said that Citizenship Bill is “unconstitutional and the battleground shifts to the Supreme Court”.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too said the Bill is an attack on the Indian Constitution. “Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” he said.

The Bill comes in the backdrop of a series of reports of abduction, conversion, and forced marriage of Hindu girls in Pakistan. Putting up a spirited defence in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the people who have come to India have suffered a lot in the neighboring countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — and it was India’s duty to give them shelter.