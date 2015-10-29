India’s Scorpene class ‘Kalvari’ submarine to start sea trials soon

A day after first of the Scorpene class submarines ‘Kalvari’ was set afloat, its builder Mazgaon Dock (MDL) today said the indigenously built asset will now undergo extensive sea trials before commissioning into the Navy late next year.

“The accomplishment of this milestone would initiate commencement of sea trials which would eventually lead to commissioning of the boat into the Indian Navy in September 2016,” Rear Admiral R K Shrawat, chairman and managing director of MDL told reporters here.

Kalvari, which was constructed by the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, was yesterday separated from the pontoon and set afloat. The submarine, which has been built with French collaboration, returned back to the Mazgaon Dock today.

It was undocked by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in April this year.

The Kalvari is the first of six submarines in the class being built by MDL in an extremely delayed project.

MDL officials today said they will deliver one submarine every nine months from here and expect to complete the order by 2020.

Even though it is powered by diesel, the 67-metre long submarine having 6.2 metre diameter has been designed to minimise noise and act with stealth in war theatres, the officials said.

A technology, called air independent propulsion system, will ensure that it stays underwater longer. It it will be carrying anti-ship missiles and torpedoes on board.

The submarines are being built under a technology transfer from French company DCNS in the deal which some reports pegged at USD 3 billion.