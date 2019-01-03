India’s role in Afghanistan is based on transforming lives: sources

The reaction came in response to US President Donald Trump’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi building library in Afghanistan.

India firmly believes in critical role of developmental assistance in transforming human lives and does not send its armed forces abroad except under for UN Peacekeeping Operations, say government sources.

India has played a major role in the rebuilding of the war stricken Afghanistan, which has been premised on five major pillars including: Infrastructure, Capacity Building, Humanitarian Assistance, and Economic Development & Connectivity.

Some major projects that have been constructed in that country include the India-Afghan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam), Doshi Charikkar Power sub-stations, Stor Palace, construction of Afghanistan parliament building, completion of first phase of Chabahar port and supply of 1.1 million tons of wheat, as well as 2000 tons of pulses.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in 2016. This dam has an installed capacity of 42 MW and supplies water for irrigating 75,000 hectares of land.

The Shahtoot Dam and drinking water project is expected to create opportunities and to supply irrigation water for about 10,000 hectares of agricultural land and drinking water to around two million people in Kabul city.

The two countries have also agreed upon for the implementation of Agricultural fellowship programe by 2020-21. The water supply network for Charikar, Parwan province is near completion which was self-funded by Afghanistan and India.

In the health sector, India has been contributing $ 5 million; spread over 5 years to the Afghan Red Society Program to treat congenital heart disease in children.

Both countries working under the Strategic Partnership Agreement have tried to improve the air connectivity. The direct air freight corridor between the two countries was set up in 2017 which has played a major role for increasing opportunities for the Afghan goods for the Indian market.

Work is already going on in the critical infrastructure projects. Under construction is 218 km road from Zaranj to Delaram which will be useful for the movement of goods and services to the Iranian border. It will also connect Iran with the Garland Highway, which links Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar-e-Sharif Herat and Kunduz.

India is also playing a major role in the construction of 220KV DC transmission line from Pul-e-Khumri to Kabul and a 220/110/20 kV sub-station at Chimtala. This project is expected to provide electricity to remote towns and villages, which in turns is critical for both the Afghan and the US forces present there.

As part of capacity building today more than 3500 Afghans undergoing various training programmes in India. Also, 500 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) slots are given to Afghanistan annually.