India’s role crucial for Afghan peace, says Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 2:36 PM

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India's cooperation would be needed for bringing peace to war-torn Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India’s cooperation would be needed for bringing peace to war-torn Afghanistan. Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, the minister said: “Some meetings have taken place (among key stakeholders) for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. India also has stakes in Afghanistan and its cooperation will also be needed.”

Qureshi said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan peace can’t be established in Afghanistan through military power. “Today the US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Taliban also wanted a solution through dialogue,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

Read Also| Online survey calls for discussion in Parliament on independence of important bodies

Khan had earlier reaffirmed Pakistan’s “abiding interest” in achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan during a meeting with US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Qureshi also said that Pakistan was hopeful that India will review its policy in Kashmir.

