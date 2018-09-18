​​​
  3. India’s rich lawmakers: MLAs earn Rs 24.59 lakh per year; Karnataka has the richest, poorest from Chattisgarh

The average annual income of country's 3145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakhs, a study by Association of Democratic Reforms said on Monday.

By: | Published: September 18, 2018 11:50 AM
The average annual income of country’s 3145 sitting MLAs is Rs 24.59 lakhs, a study by Association of Democratic Reforms said on Monday. In the southern region, 711 MLAs have the highest average annual income worth Rs. 51.99 Lakhs, while 614 MLAs in eastern region have the lowest average annual income worth Rs 8.53 lakh. State-wise, Karnataka’s 203 MLAs have the highest average annual income of Rs. 111.4 lakh, followed by Maharashtra’s 256 MLAs with average annual income of Rs. 43.4 lakh.

On the other hand, 63 MLAs from Chhattisgarh State Assembly have the lowest average annual income of Rs. 5.4 lakh, followed by 72 MLAs analysed of Jharkhand with average annual income of Rs. 7.4 lakh.

A total of 771 (25%) out of 3145 MLAs have declared business as their profession, while 758 (24%) have declared agriculture/farming as their profession. 397 (13%) MLAs who have declared their profession as agriculture/farming and business have the highest average annual income of Rs. 57.81 lakh.

MLAs under real estate business and the acting/filmmaking profession category each comprise only 1% of the total MLAs analysed. However, they are among top 4 highest paid profession categories with average annual income of Rs. 39.69 lakh and Rs. 28.48 lakh, respectively. Housewife, teacher, pensioner and lawyer are among the least paid profession categories.

Out of 3145 MLAs, 55 (2%) MLAs did not declare their profession in their affidavit.

