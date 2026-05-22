India’s electricity demand has surged to unprecedented levels as an intense heatwave continues to sweep across large parts of the country, prompting the Centre to appeal to citizens to use power “wisely and judiciously” amid mounting pressure on the grid.

According to the Ministry of Power, the country’s daytime peak electricity demand touched a record 270.82 gigawatts (GW) on May 21, the highest ever recorded during summer months.

The ministry said power consumption has been breaking previous records continuously over the last four days as temperatures soar and dependence on cooling appliances rises sharply.

Power demand breaks records for four straight days

Taking to X, the Ministry of Power said extreme weather conditions and prolonged heatwave spells have significantly increased electricity usage across residential and commercial sectors.

“Due to the intense heat wave in the country, the demand for electricity is also increasing,” the ministry said.

Official data showed that daytime peak demand rose steadily over the week:

May 18: 257.37 GW

May 19: 260.45 GW

May 20: 265.44 GW

May 21: 270.82 GW

The ministry noted that electricity demand typically peaks between 2 pm and 4 pm, when temperatures remain at their highest and usage of air conditioners, coolers and fans spikes sharply.

‘Use electricity wisely’: Government issues appeal

Even as authorities maintained that power supply remains stable and adequate arrangements have been made nationwide, the government urged consumers to avoid unnecessary electricity usage.

“Although we are prepared to supply electricity as required, due to the intense summer, let us all try to use electricity wisely and judiciously,” the ministry said.

The ministry also added that electricity demand and generation trends are being monitored closely as the summer season intensifies.

Heatwave tightens grip across India

The surge in electricity demand comes as severe heatwave conditions continue across northern, central and eastern India, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several cities.

According to AQI, 97 of the world’s 100 hottest cities on Friday afternoon were located in India. Balangir emerged as the hottest location at 48°C, followed by Sasaram at 48°C and Varanasi at 47°C.

Humidity levels in several cities remained extremely low, between 6 and 8%, worsening heat stress conditions.

Hundreds of heat illness cases reported

The heatwave has also started affecting public health across multiple states. According to a Reuters report, Andhra Pradesh has recorded more than 300 suspected heat-related illness cases between March and mid-May.

The state health department reported 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May 19, with nearly one-third of the cases emerging since early May alone.

IMD issues red and orange alerts

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist for at least another week across parts of North-West and Central India.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are currently under a red alert, including Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

Orange alerts have also been issued for multiple regions across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Health Ministry issues advisory

Amid worsening conditions, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Ayush have already issued a public advisory asking people to remain hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours and take precautions against dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Citizens have also been advised to wear light cotton clothing, consume electrolyte-rich fluids and minimise outdoor activity during peak daytime temperatures.