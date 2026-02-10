The Union government has directed social media platforms to remove content flagged by authorities within three hours reducing the earlier deadline of 36 hours. This is focused at controlling illegal and misleading content online, especially material created using artificial intelligence. The new deadline will come into effect from February 20, 2026, after amendments to the Information Technology rules were formally notified.

New IT rules target AI-generated and synthetic content

The amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, formally define AI-generated and synthetic content for the first time.

Such content includes audio, visual or audio-visual material that is created or altered using AI and appears real or authentic. However, routine editing, accessibility features, and good-faith educational or design work are excluded from this definition.

Mandatory labels for AI content on social media

Under the new rules, platforms that allow users to create or share synthetic content must ensure it is clearly and prominently labelled.

Where technically possible, AI-generated content must also carry permanent metadata or identifiers so users can easily recognise it. Social media companies will not be allowed to remove or suppress these labels once they are applied.

AI content treated like any other unlawful information

The government has clarified that AI-generated content will be treated at par with other information when determining violations under IT laws. This means platforms will be held responsible if such content is illegal or harmful. Platforms such as X and Instagram will be required to comply with these obligations.

The rules also require intermediaries to deploy automated tools to prevent the spread of AI content that is illegal, deceptive, sexually exploitative, non-consensual, or linked to impersonation, child abuse material, false documents, or explosives. The government has reiterated that illegal AI content must not be allowed on digital platforms.