Renewable fuels company Greenjoules has secured Rs 250 crore to build what it says will be India’s largest agriwaste-to-bio-crude plant at Khed City near Pune. According to The Indian Express report, the facility is designed to produce up to 2,00,000 litres of bio-crude a day from agricultural waste, which can later be refined into renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.

The Rs 250 crore financing includes Rs 100 crore from the Technology Development Board (TDB), which functions under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. The remaining Rs 150 crore has been raised through a Series B funding round.

The equity round was co-led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund and Climate Pledge Fund. Other investors include Zerodha-owned Rainmatter and the Strategic Autonomy Fund managed by Singularity AMC.

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The funds will support the development of the new Khed City plant, which is expected to be built in phases from 2027. Once completed, the company says it will be the largest facility of its kind in India.

Plant capacity and timeline

The proposed Khed City plant will have a planned capacity of 2,00,000 litres of bio-crude per day. It will be a greenfield facility, meaning it will be built from scratch rather than added to an existing unit.

Greenjoules already operates a 15,000-litre-per-day facility at Chakan, near Pune. The company plans to double this capacity to 30,000 litres per day by the end of January.

“Our aim is to have a total bio-crude production capacity of 5,00,000 litres per day by 2028,” said S Viraraghavan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greenjoules told The Indian Express.

Turning farm waste into fuel

Greenjoules says it has developed a proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) process. The technology converts agricultural waste into bio-crude using multiple catalysts at temperatures of about 600 degrees Celsius.

The company plans to use residues such as paddy straw and husk, groundnut and cashew shells and sugarcane bagasse. These materials would otherwise often be burned or left unused, contributing to air pollution and waste disposal problems.

The bio-crude produced through this process can be processed in regular refineries to make renewable diesel and bio-naphtha. Greenjoules says its technology is designed to work with existing refining infrastructure rather than requiring an entirely new fuel ecosystem.

Renewable diesel without engine changes

According to the company, every litre of bio-crude refined can yield about 75 per cent renewable diesel. It says this diesel can be used in existing vehicles without any modification.

“From every litre of bio-crude that is refined, you can get 75% renewable diesel. And this diesel can be used in existing vehicles without any modification,” Viraraghavan said.

The company also says its approach avoids the food-versus-fuel debate because it uses agricultural waste rather than food crops such as sugarcane, cereal grains or vegetable oils.

Why the funding matters

The Rs 250 crore financing is important for Greenjoules as it moves from a smaller operational facility to large-scale commercial production. The Khed City plant is expected to help the company scale up its bio-crude output and strengthen India’s supply of renewable fuels.

The company has also indicated plans to extend its technology beyond road fuel. It is exploring applications in sustainable aviation fuel and green hydrogen, areas that could become important as India looks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.