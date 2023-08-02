scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s gay prince makes shocking revelation, says parents wanted him to undergo ‘brain surgery’

Manvendra Singh Gohil, the heir of the Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat, in an interview with Sky News, said that he was humiliated when his parents sought medical help to “convert” him after he informed them that he was gay.

Written by India News Desk
Manvendra Singh Gohil
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, the scion of the royal family of Rajpipla. (Express archive)

India’s first openly gay prince, Manvendra Singh Gohil, recently shared his experience after he came out of the closet, saying his parents wanted him to undergo brain surgery to change his sexuality.

Gohil, the heir of the Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat, in an interview with Sky News, said that he was humiliated when his parents sought medical help to “convert” him after he informed them that he was gay.

He said, “It was an absolute case of discrimination and violation of human rights. Whether I’m a prince or not a prince, parents have no right to put their children through [this] kind of torture.”

Also Read
Also Read

The prince also added that his parents visited the doctors in the US, hoping that they could “perform a surgery on my brain, and even make me undergo electroshock therapy”. However, doctors refused pointing out that homosexuality is not a mental disorder, he said.

“Fortunately for me and fortunately for them, the American Psychiatric Association had said that homosexuality is not a mental disorder, so they were not successful,” Prince Manvendra said.

Also Read

“It didn’t happen but imagine how much harassment one has to go through, how much humiliation one has to go through, just to endure this pain and suffering at the hands of parents – and this is happening to so many individuals in India,” he added.

The prince first came out in the open as gay in 2006 at the age of 41, and he has been fighting against conversion therapy, which is banned by law, in the Supreme Court.

He got married to Chandrika Kumari from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh in 1991, which ended in divorce, when he revealed his sexuality, according to the Lakshya Trust, a charity for LGBT+ people founded by him. He eventually married his husband Duke DeAndre Richardson in 2013.

More Stories on
Gujarat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 18:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS